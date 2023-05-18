Jones County Public Health wants to hear from the community. From Monday, May 15, to Friday, June 16, Jones County Public health asks the Jones County community to participate in the Community Health Assessment (CHA) Survey. Those who live or work in Jones County are eligible to take this assessment. You can find the survey link on the Jones County Public Health website under “community health needs or their Facebook page, as well as at the following partner sites: libraries, schools and community centers.

These Community Health Assessment efforts will ultimately identify health priorities in Jones County for the Health Improvement Plan. The goal is to compare data identified health priorities with what the community is telling us. We are collecting information from the community in multiple ways to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be heard.

