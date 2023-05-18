Jones County Public Health wants to hear from the community. From Monday, May 15, to Friday, June 16, Jones County Public health asks the Jones County community to participate in the Community Health Assessment (CHA) Survey. Those who live or work in Jones County are eligible to take this assessment. You can find the survey link on the Jones County Public Health website under “community health needs or their Facebook page, as well as at the following partner sites: libraries, schools and community centers.
These Community Health Assessment efforts will ultimately identify health priorities in Jones County for the Health Improvement Plan. The goal is to compare data identified health priorities with what the community is telling us. We are collecting information from the community in multiple ways to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be heard.
Jones County Public Health urges residents to take the time to answer the 15-minute survey.
“Everyone’s voice is important, and the responses will have an impact on the future plans in the county,” said JCPH Director Jess Wiedenhoff. “We’ve seen survey fatigue in the past with residents being asked to complete surveys from multiple agencies. This collaborative survey will allow multiple agencies to obtain data through one survey.”
Following the survey collection for the needs assessment, the partnering agencies will be hosting several focus group meetings to gain more in-depth information for the topics identified with the highest need. These focus groups will occur July through September.
Any member of the public willing to participate should communicate their interest to Jones County Public Health or one of our workgroup partners.
The workgroup partners strive to bring positive cohesive actions for short and long‐term goals through collaboration, a common language between professionals with clear meaning for the public, consistency, reduction in duplication, and building a sustainable system to support the well‐being and continued development of our community in areas such as: Education, Child Health, Oral Health, Drinking Water, Unintentional Injuries, Older Adults, Mental Health, and Addictive Behaviors. To learn more about the Jones County plan and to see a full list of categories and focus areas, visit www.jonescountyiowa.gov/public_health and click on “Community Health Needs.”