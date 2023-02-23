UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is once again recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for 2023. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. This is the seventh time JRMC has been recognized.
“We are so pleased to be a part of the Top 100 program, as it demonstrates not only our importance as a critical access point in our community,” Dave Kehoe, JRMC board chair, said, “but also, our standards for excellence in providing the best care for every patient, every time.”
“Our staff and providers continue to amaze me,” Eric Briesemeister, JRMC CEO, said. “Their laser-like focus on patients is a great example for all caregivers. JRMC continues to be a really special place to work and receive care.”
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” Michael Topchik, national leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health, said. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.