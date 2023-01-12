The Jones Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a local poster contest for students in grades K-12. Posters must reflect the contest theme, “One Water.” This theme must be included on the poster. Deadline to submit posters is Friday, April 28. Posters must be submitted, along with the poster contest entry form, to the Jones SWCD office at 300 Chamber Drive, Anamosa.

Students who participate in the poster contest are divided into five divisions. The divisions are as follows: kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, grades fourth through sixth, grades seventh through ninth and 10th through 12th. The Jones SWCD will choose one winner from each of the five grade divisions. Those local winners will get a chance to compete with other winners within the region, along with the chance win a $35 cash award. Regional winners will compete in the state competition. State winning posters will compete in the national poster contest for a chance to win a $100 to $200 cash award.

