The Jones Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a local poster contest for students in grades K-12. Posters must reflect the contest theme, “One Water.” This theme must be included on the poster. Deadline to submit posters is Friday, April 28. Posters must be submitted, along with the poster contest entry form, to the Jones SWCD office at 300 Chamber Drive, Anamosa.
Students who participate in the poster contest are divided into five divisions. The divisions are as follows: kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, grades fourth through sixth, grades seventh through ninth and 10th through 12th. The Jones SWCD will choose one winner from each of the five grade divisions. Those local winners will get a chance to compete with other winners within the region, along with the chance win a $35 cash award. Regional winners will compete in the state competition. State winning posters will compete in the national poster contest for a chance to win a $100 to $200 cash award.
“One Water” hopes to show the importance of water and watersheds in our lives: from the mountain tops to the plains where water flows into lakes or ponds, then seeping into the soil and impacting groundwater sources. It is all “One Water” that we as humans and all animals need to survive and flourish. By caring for our land, environment, animals and our neighbors, we can make our world and community a better place to call home.
To fully understand the contest and for great education and poster creation resources, students and educators should go to the Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) website https://cdiowa.org
and the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) website
The Jones SWCD Commissioners and staff would like to extend an invitation to meet with educators one on one if assistance regarding watersheds and theme “One Water” is needed prior to presenting to students. If assistance is needed, call the Jones SWCD office at 319-462-3196 ext. 3. Contest entry forms and complete guidelines can also be picked up at the office.