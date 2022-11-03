Keith Knight
1942-2022
Keith Knight, 80, of Decorah, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Memorial Mass was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church 307 West Main Street, Decorah, Rev. Donald Hertges presided. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Helms Funeral Home, 604 South Avenue, Decorah, and also after 10 a.m., Saturday at the church.
Keith Victor Knight was born Sept. 1, 1942, at 11:50 a.m. in Mercy Hospital in Anamosa. He was the son of Victor and Edna (Kehoe) Knight. Keith graduated from Anamosa High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Delores Kula May 12, 1962, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa and went on to have four children.
Calleen was born in 1962. Mary came next in 1963, followed by Greg in 1966. All were born in Anamosa.
In 1971, the family moved to Decorah and operated Knight Distributing. Ann was born in 1972. Keith and Delores decided to sell Knight Distributing in 1991. After semi-retiring, Keith decided to work part time at Rotocast and Featherlight Tailers.
Keith enjoyed playing golf, fishing, fixing antique clocks and spending time with his family and the many friends he made thru the years. He always had a smile on his face whether he was going to the post office or to a doctor’s visit. He took care of Delores until the end, and nothing was too much or too hard if it made Delores happy. Keith had a huge heart and a wonderful sense of humor. Keith was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Elks.
Keith is survived by his four children: Calleen (Todd) Christen, Eden Prairie, Minn., Mary (Jim) Hengen, Hopkins, Minn., Greg Knight (Vicki Friedrichs), Corcoran, Minn. and Ann (Ben) Nelson, Williston, N.D.; nine grandchildren: Megan (Alex) Desanctis, Erin Friedrichs, Zac and Lilah Merie, Heather and Adam Hengen, Sam Alghamdi, Madison and Carter Nelson; one great-grandson Miles Desanctis; his siblings and spouses: Barbara (Kermit) Johnson, Thomasville, N.C., Keeran (Garlene) Knight, Cedar Rapids, Phyllis (Pat) Carey, Milwaukee, Wis. two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kula, Anamosa and Barb Kula, Dubuque; one brother-in-law Don Kula, Dubuque; along with many nieces, nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by wife Delores; parents, Victor and Edna (Kehoe) Knight; sisters, JoAn Herren and RoseAnn Opperman; brothers, William and Michael Knight; brother-in-law Ivan Opperman; niece Lori Kula; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Mable Kula.