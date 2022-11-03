Dyersville
With just less than two weeks until voters head to the polls Nov. 8, candidates for office took the stage at Beckman Catholic to field questions from the public Oct. 26.
Present for the forum were candidates running for State Senate District 33, Republican incumbent Carrie Koelker and challenger Matt Robinson, unchallenged incumbent Shannon Lundgren for Iowa House District 65 and challenger Terry McGovern for Iowa House District 67. Current senator Craig Johnson, running against McGovern, was unable to attend.
Questions on the night ranged from their stances on the tax cuts passed during the latest legislative session, reproductive health and education.
For the senate candidates directly opposed on the ballot, they offered differing views on most issues, beginning with the economy.
When asked about what needed to be done about open jobs around the state, Robinson said more needed to be done to attract workforce. He noted in his field of construction, they’ve been struggling for years for help.
“We need to take a long, hard look at what we’re offering workers. We need to offer a state where people want to plant and live, raise their families,” he said. “I think that starts with world-class education.”
Koelker touted recent legislation, specifically the tax plan passed the previous session, making it a 3.9 % flat tax and stopped taxing retirement, to try to keep and attract people to the state.
“We educate people here, but how do we keep people here?” she said. “I think our tax plan is going to keep people here in Iowa, particularly our retirees.”
When asked about the recent tax cuts specifically, the duo differed once again. Koelker said she was proud to vote for the cut.
“I’m a hard-working Iowan, and I think hard-working Iowans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money,” she said, pointing to the rising cost of everyday goods.
“I think we need to ensure that wealthier Iowans and corporations are pulling their weight when it comes to taxation,” Robinson said. “If we do not have that revenue stream coming into the state, then we are going to be in a crisis when it comes to offering services to folks that...are not as well off.”
Education was a hot topic. Koelker said while the rhetoric was against Republicans on spending, 56% of the state’s budget went to education. On the subject of the school voucher program put forward by the governor, she said she felt lucky to live in a district with great schools that would not have been impacted by the bill and that she voted for it to give parents more control in education.
“I think parents need to be back in the driver’s seat…if students are flooding from a school, there’s a problem within the school. It is not a problem with the actual funding,” she said.
Robinson said he felt the voucher system would hurt rural school districts in the senate district outside of Dubuque County. While he felt he had opportunities in front of him with his high school diploma in hand because of how the state’s education system was viewed, he felt students today may not.
“I get worried that kids don’t have that same opportunity these days. They’re graduating high school at a disadvantage because ofthe perceived education system here in Iowa; it’s perceived not to be nearly as strong,” he said.
Multiple questions were asked about abortion and reproductive health during the course of the 90-minute forum.
“As a legislator, I don’t feel it’s my position to stand between a woman and a healthcare professional when it comes to a healthcare decision. I’m not a doctor,” Robinson said.
Koelker said abortion shouldn’t be viewed as birth control and that she’d worked on a number of bills to improve access to birth control and women’s healthcare.
“I am a pro-life candidate, and I will continue to put tools in the toolbox to make sure that we allow sick pregnancies, we allow healthy babies, but we also can stop pregnancies before they’ve even started,” she said.
The one area where agreement appeared universal on stage was the opposition to the use of eminent domain for a carbon pipeline.