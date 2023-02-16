Laberta J. Bickford, 91, of Clinton formerly of Maquoketa passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at Alverno Care Center in Clinton.

Funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa.

