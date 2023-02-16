Laberta J. Bickford, 91, of Clinton formerly of Maquoketa passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at Alverno Care Center in Clinton.
Funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa.
Laberta was born July 13, 1931 in Janesville, Wis. to Harold and Irene Secrist. She was united in marriage to John E. Bickford August of 1957 in Anamosa. In her earlier years she worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and became a homemaker raising their 11 children. Laberta enjoyed gardening and sewing, she even won a few Blue Ribbons over the years for her quilts at the Jackson County Fair. She was known for her hospitality and her great cooking; she was famous for her cinnamon rolls. With even having 11 children she always knew how to make sure everyone was treated equally and their Christmas traditions were important to her. She had a special knack for making the holidays feel extra special.
Laberta is survived by her children; Louise Frasher of Anamosa, Diane Sneve of Rochester, Minn., Karen (Mark) Stralow of Morrison, Ill., Teresa (Mark) Lindstrom of Bryant, Carmen Bickford of Phoenix, Ariz., Joan (Brian) Hertzler of Lacona, John P. (Melanie) Bickford of Muscatine, Michael Bickford of Glen Allen, Va., Angela (Brad) Johnson of Rosemount, Minn., Cecelia (Anthony) Jones of Granger, and Gloria (Dr. Brian) Dornbush of Clinton; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her sister, Geraldine “Gerry” of Grand Marais, Minn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sisters; Delores and Shirley.