Anamosa
During the public comment session of their April 18 board of supervisors meeting, county officials expressed concern about bills in the state legislature taking away local control from the county.
The conversation was started by Emergency Management Association coordinator Brenda Leonard, who expressed concern about a bill that was seeking to amend how local Emergency Management Commissions were constructed and limiting meetings to twice a year. The board meets monthly currently.
The opening up of the part of Iowa Code that governs Emergency Management Associations had gotten the support of coordinators across the state to make some changes, but what was proposed by Senate File 570 added in some concerning changes, from Leonard’s view, with changes that had not been discussed.
“That’s really scary to me because what other codes are they going to start jumping into?” Leonard asked.
The makeup of the board is currently a supervisor, the sheriff and a mayor/elected official from each city in the county as voting members. The change would put all five supervisors on the commission, the mayor from each city at least partially located in the county and school board presidents of each district with administration offices in the county. It would also make the sheriff the non-voting chair member.
“They didn’t talk to the sheriff’s association, they didn’t talk to the school board association and if they’re trying to govern it like the assessor’s, then it’s any school board member, and theirs clarifies the school board member has to live in the county. This does not,” Leonard said.
“So, somebody from Lost Nation could be voting.”
“It seems to me that the state is trying to take over control on all our local boards,” supervisor Joe Oswald said, noting they recently changed how the district judicial board was set up.
Leonard also expressed concern over the fact that the bill limited carryover, which is used as a cushion “in case we hit a disaster and money needs to go flying out.”
“There’s so many issues with it,” Leonard said of the bill, which was approved by the Senate Ways and Means Committee April 20.
