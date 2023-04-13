Larry Culver, 81, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Thursday, April 13 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa with interment in the Wilcox Cemetery, rural Anamosa with Navy Honors. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate.
Larry Wayne Culver was born Oct. 23, 1941, at Scranton, the son of Russell and Lorraine Shannon Culver. He was a member of the class of 1960 from the Anamosa Community Schools. Larry served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Corpsman assigned to a Marine detachment fighting in Laos and Cambodia. He returned from service and started his career at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. Larry married Ann Armstrong, Langenberg on Sept. 8, 1979. The couple resided on the Armstrong family farm near Viola. Larry was a Senior Industrial Engineer and worked in various space related projects at Collins including the space shuttle. He was also on the development team for GPS units for the military. Larry retired in 1994.
Larry was an excellent stone mason, a trade he learned from his step-father Clayton Healy. He constructed many fire places and stone facades in Linn and Jones County in his spare time. Larry and Ann enjoyed many road trips together.
Surviving is his wife Ann, two sons, Leon (Christy) and Loren (Becky)Culver, two step-children, Jeff Langenberg and Annette (Kevin) Smith; his grandchildren, Logan, Wyatt, Nick, Casey, Luke Culver, Britt (Mikinzie) Smith, Jillian Smith, Ashley Langenberg, Lisa (Chad) Tiemeyer; great-grandsons, Colt, Cash and Cooper; his sister, Cindy (George) Swanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father Clayton Healy; sister Sharon and a great-grandson, Austin Smith.
The family would like to thank, Jones Regional Medical Center, Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Above and Beyond Hospice for all their wonderful care. Memorials may be made to the Austin Strong Foundation.