The National Motorcycle Museum is being sued over its display and sale of Evel Knievel memorabilia.
K&K Promotions, a Nevada company, owns the rights to the likeness, brand and intellectual property of the iconic daredevil, is alleging via a lawsuit filed April 17 that the museum infringed on their trademark and cost the company by selling the merchandise. K&K alleges it has cost them at least $75,000 and harmed its business and reputation.
According to the lawsuit, the museum featured images of Knievel, as well as a replica of a motorcycle used by Knievel. They also featured a replica of the stunt rocket used by Knievel in his failed jump across the Snake River Canyon in Idaho and sold Evel Knievel merchandise.
K&K alleges it sent the museum a demand to halt the display or sale of any Knievel-related memorabilia and that the museum failed to comply.
Auction set
Back in January, the museum announced it was closing its doors with a tentative date of Sept. 5.
In the announcement, it was stated that motorcycles that belong to the museum would be liquidated at auction to pay bills, including much of the Parham collection.
The auction is now set. It will be run by Mecum Auctions, the auction company announced.
The auction “includes more than 300 collector-grade, museum-worthy motorcycles and upwards of 1,000 lots of road art encompassing more than 6,000 pieces in total.”
According to the release, the auction will be open to registered bidders only and will include a preview day on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Bidder registration will be available online in advance and on-site at the auction starting at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to all auction days.
For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options will be available, including for both online and telephone bidding.
