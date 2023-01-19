YPN and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank have been selected to participate in a diaper research pilot grant for 2023-2024.
YPN utilizes the Parents as Teachers (PAT) curriculum in the Jones County home visitation program, funded by the Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa board. The program is open to any Jones County resident who is pregnant or has children ages 0-5.
The visits will allow parents to learn how their child’s brain works, prepare kids for school and about how to access screenings and other resources, all from home. During visits, parents will learn about child’s brain development, encourage learning through play to build brain connections, ask questions in a private setting and do activities to prepare children for school. Visits include a certified parent educator to answer questions, share books and resources and earn points at the “We Care Shop.”
By participating in YPN home visits, families can qualify to get diapers covered for 12 months through the diaper research pilot grant. The grant is a partnership between the Office of Community Service and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Locally, the Eastern Iowa Mobile Diaper bank will be available for people to cash in diaper points from EIHS, WIC and YPN. If you don’t have diaper points, you can get 50 free diapers and learn how to be a participant.
For more information, contact YPN and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank at 319-364-8909.