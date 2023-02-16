The Anamosa Lions Club is launching a new patriotic program called Flags over Anamosa, and anyone with a yard can participate! For only $50 a year, residents and businesses can have a 3 X 5-foot flag on a 10-foot pole placed in their yard near the street for five holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day
If residents wish to participate, a team of Lions will stake out the area in their yard and call 8-1-1 to ensure it is safe to dig and bury the perpetual holder. Then flags are placed a few days prior to the holiday and taken down and safely stored shortly after the holiday. Residents do nothing but enjoy the flag in their yard for each holiday.
“The flags are all-weather flags and made in America,” president Dean Eilers said. “We’re excited to launch this program which has been successful in other similar Iowa communities such as Tipton and Charles City.”
Flags over Anamosa provides a great opportunity to honor or memorialize a loved one by placing a flag in their honor or simply to show your patriotic pride.
Money raised from the program will go to support Lions Club programs including early childhood vision screening, eyeglass and hearing aid recycling and other service projects in our community.
Those wishing to participate in the Flags over Anamosa program, please contact Dean Eilers at 319-310-9467 or Anamosalionsclub@gmail.com, or visit the Anamosa Lions Facebook page.