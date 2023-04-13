Anamosa
Toni Elvidge has been selling her jewelry for more than 15 years, and it’s a side business that’s taken her products international.
“I’ve sold in Australia and Norway and South Korea and Cyprus. I had to look up where Cyprus was,” she said. “It’s neat knowing my jewelry is all over the world.”
That journey didn’t happen overnight nor was jewelry even her first medium. She started as a potter for 18 years, attending a handful of fine arts shows every year, before storing or selling her equipment when she went back to school to become a physician’s assistant (PA). Once that was accomplished, she began looking for another artistic avenue.
“I needed another creative outlet,” she said. “I didn’t think I wanted to get all my pottery stuff back and running because it takes so much room.”
She decided to dab in jewelry. When she was starting out, it was simple beaded necklaces or bracelets. As she’s progressed, so did the difficulty of her materials. From her beaded items, she progressed to silver wire, learning how to bend materials for items like earrings, then to more expensive sterling silver and nice gemstones—utilizing YouTube videos as a research tool as she refined her craft. Rings are her most recent evolution, just starting that over the last few years.
In particular, she finds turquoise and silver to be some of her favorite materials—with silversmithing constituting most of her projects these days. Both materials have a longstanding connection for her. Silversmithing is a hobby that’s shared between Elvidge and her mother, who never sold her items, but mostly gave them to her and her sister. Turquoise is another material she’s had an infatuation with since she was young.
“I love turquoise. I’ve been wearing and buying turquoise my whole life,” she said, noting after working her first summer job, she took her earnings on turquoise jewelry.
There are some obvious differences between her previous artistic endeavors and her current ones. With clay, everything is messy and heavy, while jewelry work is more intricate. Despite the intricacies of working with jewelry versus the scale of pottery, there are some similarities.
“Silver is a lot like clay. You can mold it and you can sand it and you can shape it,” she said, but the similarities didn’t just have to do with the material work. “It’s my therapy…I worked in a busy [emergency room] and it’s a high-stress job as a PA. So, when I’d come home, I’d have this as my creative outlet and it was like my therapy.”
In both cases, she can sometimes get lost in the relaxation she finds in her work and work the day away.
As she goes about creating pieces, she generally starts with the gemstone and works from there. But that doesn’t mean things can’t change as things progress from the theoretical to the practical in the design process as she might find things don’t fit quite right and have to adjust.
Copper materials she finds work better for experimentation. One of her more popular items in her store right now is a pawprint ring, which has 100% of those profits going to the Animal Welfare Friends shelter.
The move to start selling her items was a big leap, and one that came with no shortage of nerves.
“Before I sold it, I wore it for two weeks just to make sure it didn’t fall apart,” Elvidge recalled. “I actually did that for the first few pieces I sold.”
Now, she’s been a seller for 15 years on Etsy, she’s found their tips have helped her evolve and sell more. Her longevity, paired with her constant production, has helped her become more findable on the store’s algorithm. Her status as a “star seller” for her rating, being responsive to messages and getting her packages out on time has helped her visibility on the site, too.
Her length of activity has been a big key to her success.
“If you stay active, you stay higher up on algorithm,” she said.
Information on her jewelry can be found on her Facebook page, Toniraecreations, or at her Etsy shop, toniraecreations.etsy.com.