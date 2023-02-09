Cedar Falls
This summer, when Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” comes around to the streamer, a local face will be on TV screens.
“The College Tour” gives viewers an up-close look at colleges and universities all around the country, including the University of Northern Iowa. UNI’s episode features 10 current students sharing their experiences across campus on topics like academics, housing, career preparation, campus life and more. Anamosa graduate Aly Sayre, a current business major at UNI, will be among those featured on the college’s episode when it premieres this summer.
Prior to the crew coming to campus in October, the university put out a casting call to students that might be interested in appearing in the episode asking for their opinion of UNI and what they enjoyed about the student experience there.
“I talked about being an accounting major…and how it’s a pretty well-known program here,” Sayre said. “Maybe a week after, I got the email saying I was selected to participate in this.”
As part of her segment, Sayre, in her role as a business ambassador for the university, focused on the academic programs that the institution offers to students. It focused largely on the business program that she was a part of but discussed the science and educational programs, too.
For her role, she had to memorize two paragraphs, one of which was filmed with her in front of the camera in the Hall of Flags and one that utilizes voice over. In addition to her front facing segment, she also got to walk around campus for b-roll shots, which allowed her to recruit friends to be background extras.
The speaking part in front of the camera was the most nerve-wracking part of the experience.
“I was definitely really nervous at first. I remember the director telling me to slow down a lot and to kind of like catch my breath,” she said, but the crew’s kind attitude helped put her at ease.
While that took multiple takes, the rest of the filming went smoothly. Being able to work with her friends as they got some of the footage and laughing at mistakes made for a fun shoot elsewhere on campus.
The filming was done over the course of a couple of hours, and Sayre enjoyed getting a peek behind the curtains of how shows like this get produced. Since filming, she’s appreciated even more the amount of work that must go in to making the sort of shows she consumes.
“It’s crazy the amount of work that’s put into it and all the crazy behind the scenes things that you might not think about,” she said.
Having gotten this filming under her belt, Sayre has found herself looking to get more involved in other filming and promotional opportunities around campus.
“UNI does a lot of their own things, whether that’s promotional materials, to videos sent out to alumni. Right after I did ‘The College Tour’ filming, I was actually asked to do…a video thanking donors around Christmas time. It gives me a lot of opportunity to participate in the UNI promotional materials, which I find are a lot of fun,” Sayre said.
“It’s given me a lot more confidence to go and talk about being a student here and all the great academic opportunities I’ve gotten.”
UNI hosted a special launch party to premiere UNI’s episode on Feb. 8. As the university ramped up to the premiere, the project, and her appearance, got more buzz. When filming, she said, it felt very small and intimate, but the lead up—including having a few of her professors call out her appearance in class—showed how it’s impacting the university on a larger scale.
The eighth season of “The College Tour,” which includes the full-length episode featuring UNI, will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 29.