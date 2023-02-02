Lucile Homan

Lucile R. Homan, 97, of Anamosa passed away Jan. 24, 2022 at the Anamosa Care Center.
Her family has granted her wishes of a cremation. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. Dawson Funeral Services of Oxford Junction is caring for her family.
Lucile Rose was born Jan. 28, 1925 in Oxford Junction to Benjamen and Mabel (Shirk) First. She graduated from Oxford Junction High School. In 1941 she was united in marriage to John Foley, he passed away shortly after they were married. She was later united in marriage to Leo J. Homan. In her younger years she was a waitress and worked at the Armory in Rock Island. For over 50 years she worked as a bookkeeper at MNB until retirement. Lucile was a member of the Oxford Junction Methodist Church. She loved visiting casinos and making her yearly trips to Las Vegas with her daughter. Lucile had a giant heart and was always looking out for others.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Irene Parker of Anamosa, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a sister Evelyn Ebarts of Edgewood.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, son-in-law Edwin Parker and a brother-in-law Wilbur.
