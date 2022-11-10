Ella M. Eichhorn, 99, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa.
Her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. A visitation was held prior to her service from 9:30-11 a.m. Burial was held at Wyoming Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is assisting her family.
Luella Matilda was born Dec. 24, 1922 in Anamosa to Howard and Grace (Bohlken) Soper. She attended rural school through the eighth grade and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1941. On Oct. 12, 1947 she married Richard Eichhorn at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in Monticello. She then became employed doing various types of work which included Collins Radio and had served as treasurer for the Midland School District. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, golf and traveling. She belonged to various card groups. Being with family meant so much to Luella. She was an avid Hawkeye and Chicago Cub fan. She was a member of Zion American Lutheran Church and was for 71 years a member of the Pleasant Ridge Club. Luella’s family wish to thank the staff at Pinicon Place and Anamosa Care Center for the care and passion shown to their mother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her five children: Gail (Wendell) Schwebke of Arlington, Texas, Verle (Mark) Towers of Ellenton, Fla., Dennis (Joy) Eichhorn of Maquoketa, Becky (Tom) Berkley of Ellenton, Fla., April (Bret) DeLarm of Onslow; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, LaVern and Glen; sister Genevieve a granddaughter-in-law Angela and a grandson Ryan.
Memorials may be directed to Zion American Lutheran Church or Camp Courageous in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards of condolences may be mailed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn; Luella Eichhorn Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.