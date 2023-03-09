Anamosa

Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) is holding a food drive during the month of March to collect donations for area food pantries. The Anamosa-based electric and internet cooperative is joining forces with Franklin (Hampton, IA) and Farmers (Greenfield, IA) RECs to hold the drive in multiple locations throughout rural Iowa.

Logo

Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) is holding a food drive during the month of March to collect donations for area food pantries.

Recommended for you