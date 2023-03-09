Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) is holding a food drive during the month of March to collect donations for area food pantries. The Anamosa-based electric and internet cooperative is joining forces with Franklin (Hampton, IA) and Farmers (Greenfield, IA) RECs to hold the drive in multiple locations throughout rural Iowa.
MVEC is collecting donations from employees, cooperative members and the public through March 31 at the following locations:
• Peosta Fareway (8400 NICC Dr. Peosta);
• Maquoketa Fareway (110 Westgate Dr. Maquoketa);
• Manchester Fareway (109 E. Marion St. Manchester);
• Monticello Fareway (433 N. Farley St. Monticello); and
• MVEC Headquarters (109 N. Huber St. Anamosa).
Donations will be made to food pantries in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. The following are items that are in highest demand: canned fish and meat, dry pasta, pasta sauces, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, canned or dry soups, oatmeal and healthy cereal, kids snack items, toilet paper, diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, shampoo, etc.
“As a cooperative, MVEC abides by 7 principles, one of which is ‘Concern for Community,’” said Jeremy Richert, MVEC CEO. “This food drive is just one example of how our organization and our employees give back to the communities we serve. We recognize that with high grocery prices, food insecurity is a challenge that many face, and we wanted to do our part to help fill this need.”