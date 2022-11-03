Anamosa
With a season full of top-class performances, the Anamosa Marching Band put the cherry on the top of their season by ending the year with a first-place finish in Clinton.
In Fort Madison for their first competition of the season on Sept. 17, the band received second place overall and in the 3A category and won an Outstanding Drum Major award. Sept. 24, they performed at the Marion Marching Invitational and got third place and followed that up with a performance at Kingston stadium, placing fifth in 3A.
The Anamosa Marching Band performed twice Oct. 8. In the morning, they competed at Kingston Stadium for state and received a Division 1 rating—the highest possible. Then, they went to Muscatine and received best drum majors, best drumline, best horn line and second place in the 3A category.
The band then participated with other local high schools in the Highway One Marching Band Classic. They ended strong, earning best horn line, best drum majors, best color guard and first place Oct. 15 at the Music on the Mississippi Marching Invitational.
For band members who went through a tough 2019 season and a 2020 in which they couldn’t perform at all, the accolades received this year were gratifying.
“It was probably the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten to do…competing at a high level,” sax player Leah Brown said.
Band members said the turnaround for the program came when director Gerardo Gomez took over the band before last year.
“We practice with a lot more intensity,” drum major Nic Raine said, noting practice increased in both quality and quantity.
Band members say they could tell that their director had a passion for the art. Gomez, for his part, said that didn’t always align with his own path.
“I’ve always been passionate about marching band, but I’m not a marching band guy. I got a C- in marching band class. I marched two years in the Panther Marching band at the University of Northern Iowa, and I did it because it was a requirement of my degree,” he said.
“My philosophy is failure,” Gomez said. “I want students to fail. I want them to come into class and do bad. And the reason is that only helps me understand where they really are at and makes them want to be better.”
By allowing failure in the educational setting, it allows him to set high standards in competition.
“We’re a Division 1 program. That’s the standard,” he said. “You can have fun playing music, but more importantly, you can have fun while being good at playing music.
“If they are having fun on the field, they are good, and they’re getting a Division 1, that means they’re having a great time, and I want that for them.”
Coming into this year, it was clear early on that it could be special.
“We had some success last year, but we knew we could build off that even more,” Raine said.
The band had a performance for parents and a couple of football games before starting competition, which helped them work out the kinks. After they finished second in their opening competition and as the band kept racking up accolades, it started to click how good they could possibly be. Though everyone arrived at the realization in their own time, by the time competition was in full swing, they were totally in sync.
“By mid competition season, I felt like everybody was there,” color guard member Ally Ana Wheeler said.
When it comes to the program, there are multiple favorites. The band’s ballad “Creep” by Radiohead was a popular answer. Hannah Greif said she enjoyed it because she got to learn to play a new instrument, the melophone. Caleb Loehr added that it was a piece that really showed off the band’s growth as the season progressed. Leah Brown said playing “Creep” was always emotional for the band, particularly when they played one last time in the band room after the conclusion of competition.
As members of the color guard, both Wheeler and Kinsey Stiffler enjoyed rifle work over flag work, making “A Day in the Life” their favorite and “Blue Sky” got some love from the drumline.
“It had a really nice back beat,” Hunter Ieronimo said.
With this season in the rearview mirror, the senior members of the band are ecstatic about what the future of the band may hold. This year, they said the band has felt closer than it has in quite some time, and that was always the plan. Gomez has tried to create a family atmosphere within the band, something the band participants picked up on.
“I want kids to have fun playing music, I want them to be good while playing music, and I want them to feel like they have a home here in the band,” Gomez said.
Both the senior members of the band and Gomez say they expect the band’s upward trajectory to continue after their successes this year and are excited to see where next year takes them.
“That group of people has a big work ethic,” Loehr said.