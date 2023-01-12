Marilou Vernon, of Anamosa, passed peacefully away Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a sudden illness.
A Celebration of her Life to be held at a later date.
Marilou was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a source of inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She was born in Monticello, March 12, 1942, to Louie and Irene (Bodeker) Hayen. Marilou had a lifelong passion for gardening, tennis, travel, cooking, reading and all things creative. She fulfilled another calling when returning to college at age 50 to obtain her RN Nursing degree.
She married Keith Vernon Jan. 29, 1966, and together they raised five daughters, Teresa Humphreys, Lori Vernon Gagetta (Chuck), Michelle Olds (Jos), Kelley Vernon, Nicole Vernon Warner (Warren) and one son, Kent Vernon.
Marilou was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and is survived by her sister, Marlene Siebels (Jack). She was predeceased by her parents, brother Bob Hayen, granddaughter Keisha and grandson Warren.
Our appreciation to Above and Beyond Hospice Care of Monticello. Their care and services were invaluable.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilou’s name to the church or charity of your choice.