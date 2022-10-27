Marilyn Joan (Hay) Hansen, 87, passed away at the Pinicon Place Care Center in Anamosa, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life for the family will be held at a later date.
Marilyn was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Jones County. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Marguerite (Moreland) Hay. On June 16, 1952, Marilyn married Dee Hansen in Olin. She enjoyed attending garage sales and flea markets throughout the area, as well as going out to eat at Ditto’s with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish Marilyn’s memory are her children, Mike (Tammy) Hansen of Olin, Scott (Brenda) Hansen, of Central City, Deb (Jim Holub) Etten of Anamosa and Sandy Hansen of Olin; her grandchildren, Ryan, Gabriel, Colton, Kalli, Logan, Kevin, Rachel, Beth, Jill, Eli, Max, Mark, Dee, Barbie, Jessica, Eric, Ashley and Audrey; 47 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren; her two brothers, Curtis (Mary) Wigger, of Nashville, Tenn., and Bernard (Caryl) Hay of Olin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee, her parents, her daughter, Abbie, grandson Shane, and her son-in-law, Don Etten.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pinicon Place for all the love and support they showed Marilyn while she was in their care.