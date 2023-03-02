Mark Wessels

Funeral service was held at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Columbia, Tenn. at a later date.
He was born Nov. 28, 1954 in Anamosa, to George and Lucille Wessels. He grew up in Anamosa and Albuquerque, N. M. where he graduated from Manzano High School. He went on to work alongside his family as an Electrician for nearly 50 years, retiring in Tennessee.
Mark was known for his warm and kind heart, gentle spirit, sense of humor, generous nature and infectious smile. He loved golfing, riding dirt bikes, mowing his lawn, snuggling his grandbabies, walking his dog Kiki, and most of all spending time with his family. He loved spending his retirement years traveling with his wife in their R.V.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Peggy Wessels, two children, Shannon (Ben) Stibolt and Ryan (Macie) Wessels; his adoring grandchildren, Benson and David Stilbolt; brother Gary (Kim) Wessels, Robert (Judith) Wessels, Janet Wessels, Sharon Brink, Sheryl (Dennis) Frantz, Cindy (Pat) Mancini.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille Wessels; his brothers Larry and David Wessels; and his sister Naomi Rose.
He will be remembered by his expansive extended family and friends, who loved him dearly.
To know him was to love him. Mark will be deeply missed by all. He touched the lives of many and will be remembered with immense love and affection.
Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with the family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations to Mark’s medical fund ( https://venmo.com/u/mbw0001) would be appreciated.