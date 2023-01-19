Maxine M. Marek, 99, of Kittanning, Pa., formerly of Maquoketa, passed away Jan. 10, 2023 at her daughter’s residence in Kittanning, Pa.
Services will be private.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello.
Maxine was born March 19, 1923 in Anamosa, the only child of Ray and Eva (Scott) Carroll. Her passion in life was teaching. She was fun, outgoing and loved school. She attended the University of Northern Iowa where she received her teaching certificate. She taught all grades in a one room country school in Jones County. In 1945, she married Gene E. Taylor; they had one daughter, Kathleen J. Taylor. They made their home in Monticello, where Maxine continued to teach. Over the years she taught high core subjects, high school composition, Shakespeare and Greek Mythology. Maxine continued her education and graduated from Coe College with a degree in English and also attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City and the University’s Writers Workshop. Gene died in 1974 and Maxine married Deward Marek in 1977 and moved to Maquoketa. She continued to teach in Monticello until her retirement. Maxine chaperoned students to Mexico, she also extensively traveled through Europe with students and friends and was fortunate, after teaching Greek Mythology, to tour Greece with her husband, Dewey. Dewey died in 1997.
Maxine resided in Kittanning for the last seven years. She was a member of the Kittanning YMCA and the Kittanning Library. She loved her family and friends; they were all a daily part of her life thru cards, phone calls, events, visits and yes, the picture laden refrigerator that everyone loved.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Kathy Taylor of Kittanning; her nephew’s wife, Susan Scott and their sons, Gene Scott and wife, Cindy, John Scott; step-daughters, Joella and Dale Isaacs, Michale and Paul Dupey; step-son, Dewey Marek and wife, Chris; grandchildren, Mathew Chew, J.D. Chew, Ethan Marek, Latham Marek, Tory Dupey, Tyrrell Nunex, Clair Dupey, Kelle Uhlman, Krystelle Ryan, and Kyle Bishop; and many cherished great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Gene Taylor; her second husband, Deward Marek; nephew, Jack Scott; and step-daughter, Ellen Bishop and husband, Pat.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.