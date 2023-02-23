The Midland FFA currently has 98 members who have worked diligently throughout the 2022-2023 school year on varying projects and events.

The Midland FFA has many opportunities and activities for our members to pursue including competitions, volunteering, as well as some purely for fun. Throughout the spring and summer of 2022, our members, numbering 45 in total, competed in many career development events, which allowed them to learn skills in a field of their choice. Ranging from floriculture and nursery landscape to ag mechanics. Our floriculture team was spearheaded by the participation of Hannah Fishwild, who placed first individually at districts and ninth at the state competition allowing the team to place fifth. Floriculture is based mainly on flowers, their arrangements, and identification while nursery landscape focuses on the maintenance and design of the landscape. Ag mechanics follows some of the skills that most agriculturists of our day use frequently. In this division, our team placed fifth also having the champion individual in Justin Agnitsch. Food science made and experimented with a muffin recipe and placed well with a second-place in product development. On the animal side of the spectrum, veterinary science had the champion written scenario and was the reserve champion. Our horse teams also performed to their peak potential landing a second at state as well with Karley Schaefer leading the team with a second individual. The summer was home to numerous fairs where our members showed their livestock and poultry and other things such as photography and even participation in the State Fair Queen competition.

