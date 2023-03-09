For the first time since 2020, Midland students are taking the stage for a musical production and have set their sights on a Disney classic.
“We wanted something the kids knew, because it’s been a while since we’ve done any theater here,” director Bobby Willms said.
For both Willms and musical director Heidi Streets, it’s their first year in the district. So, figuring out what would work with the cast allowed Streets, who also teaches choir, to let the middle school students get involved, too, to help fill in roles. That’s where picking something familiar helped again, as the young cast had some source material to reference.
“Having a wide variety of students involved helps and adds to our numbers,” Willms said, noting they’ll also reap the benefits of being involved at such an early stage. “It’s been fun and helps kind of build our program.”
A few of the students involved in the production include Carter Willms’s Aladdin, Josie Geerts’s Jasmine and Haleigh Payne’s Genie, all of whom have different relationships to the various incarnations of the story.
“The first time I ever watched it was like two weeks ago,” Payne said, while both Geerts and Willms had seen a version of the story before being cast in the production.
Regardless of their previous knowledge, each of them were able to find something to connect with in their character. For Payne, she found her personality was a natural fit for the Genie. For Willms, it was how Aladdin played off of others.
“I like how he interacts with all his friends,” he said. “His friends have funny lines and he gets to play off of that.”
When the curtain goes up on a new production, Carter Willms said he feels that humor and the work everyone put in is really going to shine through, and Geerts agreed.
“Just to see it all put together,” she said of what she was most looking forward to.
Then, of course, there’s the classic Alan Menken music.
“’A Whole New World.’ That song’s so good,” Payne said.
Students will take the stage for a pair of shows on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. in middle school/high school cafeteria. Tickets are available at the door for $5.
