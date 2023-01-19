Wyoming/Oxford Junction
Midland’s plans to bond for a new facilities plan are officially moving forward with a special election date set for March 7.
After the district exceeded the mandated 75 signatures on their petition, garnering 108, the board received the petition during a special meeting Jan. 12 and followed that up by passing a resolution to take proposal for general obligation bonds to a vote.
According to the resolution passed, the district is seeking bonds not to exceed $9.2 million “for the purposes of acquiring, furnishing, equipping, constructing and improving the school district’s school buildings.” Funds will be used for renovating and expanding the elementary, middle and high school buildings, “to include updates and the remodeling of classrooms and office areas, new entrances, related improvements to address space and functional needs, parking lots, the resurfacing of playgrounds, roof replacement and other exterior improvements, energy efficiency improvements including the addition of solar panels, and other site and land improvements.”
Previously, superintendent Caleb Bonjour discussed the various facility needs of the district in a letter to families. Improvements to the elementary in Oxford Junction presented “some of the most pressing needs.”
“We currently have outgrown the building and do not have adequate space to serve the students that attend there on a daily basis. Some specific needs within this building are to have all of our bathrooms be [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant, to have adequate spacing to serve our growing special education and early childhood population and to have designated classroom spaces for art and music as these spaces are in shared areas such as the library,” Bonjour said late last year.
“This will not only benefit our current elementary students but will greatly benefit future generations of Eagle students and will allow us to serve more students, and especially better serve our students who have special needs. It will also allow us to restructure programming and offer more to our students like fifth grade band.”
If the district could improve their offerings for students with special needs, it could save the district in the long run by not having to send them to another district because it couldn’t meet their needs, according to Bonjour.
The district was also looking at the secondary building. The district is short two spaces, necessitating the use of space in the learning center. Future wants would include a track back in the district for use by both athletes and the community, expanding career and technical offerings, including a possible greenhouse and a new bus barn.