Morley celebrates 150 Sep 7, 2023 Grand marshal Don Von Behren and town princess Morley Mae Cummings took a ride on a tiger-themed car during the parade. Henlee Wagner sits still for a face painting session. Morley history was on display at the library Sept. 2 as part of the town's sesquicentennial. Everett Sather gets fitted for his balloon hat. Gavin Marzen took home first place in Morley's mullet contest Sept. 2. Alumni of Morley's consolidated school got together for a parade float. The Teufelhund Veterans Group rode in Morley's parade. Parade goers lined up to pet one of the horses that participated in the parade. St. Patrick Catholic School's float offered people a chance to cool down with icy treats. Olin's American Legion post led the way during the parade.