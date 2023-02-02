The National Motorcycle Museum has announced in a release it will be closing its doors later this year.
The museum has been home to over 500 motorcycles, a great bicycle collection and thousands of pieces of memorabilia. It’s been in its current location at the intersection of Highway 151 and Highway 64. The board of directors, led by chair Jill Parham, came to the decision to close the museum later this year.
“We have struggled for several years to cover wages and utilities partly due to low visitation,” she said in the release.
The museum is one of about six motorcycle museums in America operated as a non-profit and was established in Iowa by J&P Cycles founders John and Jill Parham.
As is proper with closing non-profits, the museum is using professional counsel during the process. Owners of loaned motorcycles have been contacted; motorcycles that belong to the museum will be liquidated at auction to pay bills. Much of the Parham collection will be sold as well.
The tentative closing date is Sept. 5, 2023, giving visitors to Sturgis and the Blackhawk MC meet in Davenport a chance to stop by.
The release closed by saying, “The National Motorcycle Museum’s board of directors and staff would like to say thank you to all of you for supporting the museum and John Parham’s dream for so many years!”