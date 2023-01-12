Monticello
Women, Land and Legacy will be hosting two listening sessions to head start a dual chapter for Jones and Delaware counties. The vision with Women, Land and Legacy is to build networks of confident women to share knowledge and to create a legacy of stewardship, to provide education, field days and resources to women.
The post will be Monday, Jan. 30, from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. with a second backup date being Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jones County Extension office, 800 N. Maple St. Suite 2, Monticello, IA 52310. A light meal will be provided at each session. It is hosted by the NRCS state lead, Tanya Meyer, who facilitates the session.
Women, Land and Legacy (WLL) is a locally led non-profit group that spans across the USA as a resource for women in Agriculture. WLL is a bottom-up, locally led USDA education and outreach program. WLL empowers women landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions and networking opportunities. It provides participants opportunities to inform agencies what their needs are and bridges partnerships between government, non-profit organizations, faith based, and community groups. Partners provide local, relevant information, speakers, and resources to local women so they can make the best farming and conservation decisions for their land.
“The goal is to get as many women at those listening posts as we can, that way we can get as much input as we can,” Alycia Willenbring, resource conservationist with the USDA, said, noting women of any age are welcome to attend.
“The goal for this chapter would be to have the biggest diversity of women. Young, old, we just want to be able to help.”
Each county in Iowa has the opportunity to develop their own chapter to provide learning opportunities and events to local women. Fifty counties across the state currently have chapters, though chapters can come and go.
The idea for starting a local chapter in the county, which has not had one in the past, came from Willenbring, who works regionally with Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Dubuque counties, and two counties already had chapters.
After broaching the topic in Jones County, it met with a positive response in the local USDA office; and hence, the move to start a chapter was born. She has previously helped start three other chapters in northwest Iowa.
Examples of WLL events that have been done in other counties in the past include soil health, conservation practices, gardening classes and estate planning. The listening session at the end of this month is a kick-off event where input is gathered from women to establish their desires for future events.
“It’s just really great to have an outlet to talk about things with other women and have a mutual understand and good conversation on top of resources,” Willenbring said.
The goal for the joint chapter of WLL in Jones and Delaware counties would be to host three to four events a year for the community, though some chapters meet as often as monthly.
“Local involvement makes it what it is,” Willenbring said.
That local involvement starts with the planning committee. The chapter for Jones and Delaware counties planning committee is a joint effort between the Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, and IDOLS. In part, too, with SWCD, Farm Bureau, Iowa State Extension, Farmers Savings Bank and a few local farming women.
An RSVP deadline of Jan. 20 is requested as there will be a meal provided. Please RSVP by Jan. 20 to Alycia Willenbring at 563-777-0458 alycia.willenbring@usda.gov or Halie Jackson at 515-499-5702 halie.jackson@usda.gov.
“I’m excited to see what we can accomplish,” Willenbring said.