Anamosa
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks made her first stop in Jones County as their representative in Congress for a listening post at the Lawrence Community Center Feb. 14 during an in-district work week.
Questions covered a range of topics. One question included how to lower prescription prices. She said she’s working on a bill to allow a generic version of insulin out and that the topic of medication prices was making sure that prices could be affordable, but also that drug producers could fund robust research and development as part of their business.
When asked about Social Security, Miller-Meeks said with average lifespans increasing since the program was implemented, it was important to ensure it, and Medicare could remain solvent for people that have contributed their earnings to be able to utilize.
“It’s a contract that they’ve had with their government to provide a partial retirement benefit,” she said.
Before taking questions from the public Miller-Meeks, discussed her committee assignments, including her role on the energy committee and the pandemic taskforce subcommittee. On the latter committee, she was looking forward to contributing to what amounts to the pandemic’s after-action report.
“As a physician and former public health director, I think there are a lot of questions on how both administrations conducted themselves throughout the pandemic,” she said. “You look at what you did, what you did well and what you did poorly, and you prepare yourself. We know this won’t be the last pandemic this country faces…I think it’s important to have that after-action report on what things worked, what things didn’t work, how we do better and then how we prepare for the next time.”
During the question-and-answer session, she discussed the mental health toll of the pandemic, including mental health crisis in young people, pointing to a percent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which showed, particularly in teen girls and LGBTQ+ students, an increase in impact from violence and trauma.
Following the post, she said she’s received classified and unclassified briefings as part of her homeland security committee about the rash of unidentified objects downed in U.S. airspace over the previous week.
“There is tremendous concern among members of Congress, and this is bipartisan,” she said, though whether the objects had the ability to transmit information in real time was part of the calculus. “We don’t want to overreact, but certainly we need to know that our radar is capable of detecting slower-moving aircraft, that they’re following and reporting on this and, very concerning, that they’re reporting it to the White House and the administration and to members of Congress, especially in the intelligence committee, in a timely fashion.”
She also discussed her recent trip to the southern border and the lessons she took away from that experience. She appreciated getting the perspective from Mexican government officials and finding where the two countries could find common ground on both genetically modified crops and regulating materials used in the production of some of these illegal drugs.
“We also need to work on levels of addictions here and how we get supports and services to individuals,” she said.
That work to find common ground is something she’s hopeful can extend to Washington, D.C., too. Places where she sees possibilities for compromise despite philosophical differences include the economy, job creation and energy production.