Anamosa
For Dr. Allison Gruwell, finding her first position out of optometry school at Sigma Eyecare Centers was a match made in heaven.
Having grown up on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids and gone to school at the University of Northern Iowa, she had to go out west to Pacific University to complete her education.
“There are no optometry schools in Iowa,” she said.
Returning to the state to be near family was always part of the plan, though.
“I really enjoyed my time out there. It was nice to be able to experience a new place,” Gruwell said. “But I kind of always knew I’d come home. This is where my family is, I grew up here, I enjoyed my time here and, sure enough, I ended up coming back.”
The plan for becoming an optometrist started at a young age, and she never deviated.
“I always knew I wanted to be in health care of some kind,” Gruwell said. “I decided on optometry when I was in middle school and I never changed my mind after that. The more that I learned about it, the more I liked it.”
Though the schooling was difficult, once she started seeing patients, she knew she was where she was supposed to be.
What really excites Gruwell about her role is not only caring about people’s eye health but getting to be “frontline specialists” as the field has expanded its scope.
“We manage conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetes because the eye is one of the first places where we can see damage caused by diabetes. There are a lot of health conditions that can affect the eyes in ways that people don’t realize,” she said. “I see the future moving more and more in that direction.”
With her arrival, the office is expanding its services to include more ocular injections and certain cosmetic services, Botox and skin lesion removal.
“When it was just me, we were so busy seeing patients for regular care, we didn’t have time to offer that,” Dr. Gary Fisher said. “Now that there’s two of us, there’s more office and doctor hours available. So, we’re going to be expanding services available here.”
Having settled into her new role, Gruwell is excited to be done with paperwork and on to what she loves best.
“Seeing and chatting with patients is the best part of my day,” she said.
Gruwell and Fisher have locations in Anamosa, Monticello and Marion.
