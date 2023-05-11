Anamosa
Jeremiah Sigler’s positive memories around helping in the garden go back to spending time with his grandmother in her dahlia beds.
Ever since then, opening his own greenhouse was a dream of his, and one he recently decided to make a reality. The decision came through a discussion with his wife, Michelle, and him and the desire to spend more time with his kids—which having both of them work was limiting to about an hour.
“I quit my job to be with the kids full time and built the greenhouse to supplement the income a little bit and also keep me busy while the kids are at school,” Sigler said. “This was always my dream.”
That dream officially became a reality when he held a grand opening for his greenhouse May 6 at his home outside Anamosa.
Even before he started his greenhouse, Sigler always had a green thumb.
“I’ve always done big gardens, big pumpkins,” he said, noting he plans on competing at Pumpkinfest in October.
Before building an actual greenhouse, he started in the house, utilizing grow lights and heat maps. When it came to building his ideal outdoor structure, he drew up plans, getting assistance from a friend who was a structural engineer to make sure the plan was solid. As he’s adapted to his new growing environment, it’s been a learning process as getting the ventilation for the structure remains a work in progress.
“My biggest learning point so far has been ventilation and heat,” he said. “I lost some plants in the beginning because I wasn’t doing enough fans, enough heat.”
Sigler’s focus on his offerings is two-fold. His main plant types are aimed at serving working families like his.
“We’re primarily full-sun plants,” he said. “I want everybody to have a plant that they’re able to put out in the sun all day. They can go to work and not have to worry about them.”
To accommodate this, all his hanging baskets come with water reservoirs so customers don’t have to worry about coming home to dried out plants. The baskets are the other thing he really takes pride in, already having some tweaks he wants to make for the next growing season.
“I want to make something that makes people go, ‘Wow,’ and I want somebody to come in and say, ‘That’s awesome,’” he said.
Aside from dream fulfillment, Sigler said in opening his greenhouse he wanted to provide people a local option for their gardens outside of bigger chains.
The greenhouse was filled to the brim with hundreds of plants for opening day, including petunias and, of course, dahlias, plus anything Sigler found interesting. As the afternoon wore on, the aisles began to clear of plants as interested shoppers came by to peruse the fruits of his labor.
The greenhouse will be open on select Saturdays and for select sales by appointment. If interested in scheduling an appointment, customers can reach out to the Sigler Farms page on Facebook.