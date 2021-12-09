Midland FFA members, who helped string up the lights downtown, got to light up the Christmas Tree during the Christmas City Celebration Dec. 5. Pictured are Taelynn Gravel, Olivia Paulsen and Jordyn Ellefson. Jim Eichorn led the countdown.
As part of Magic on Main, carriage rides were offered to the public around downtown.
Finley and Vivianne Mayo got their picture taken with Santa inside the soon-to-open Axecade on Main during Magic on Main Nov. 27.
The Springville Fire Department led the way during Springville's Dec. 4 parade.
As it is every year, downtown Wyoming was decked out in lights for the Christmas City Celebration.
Santa arrived in Oxford Junction via a horse-drawn carriage Dec. 5.
Horse rides around Christmas City were a popular attraction Dec. 5 in Wyoming.
The Franzen family was feeling the holiday spirit for the Wyoming's Lighted Parade Dec. 5.
Dawson Funeral Home lit up a golf cart to participate in Wyoming's Lighted Parade Dec. 5.
Alaric Kruse was giddy seeing Santa at the Wyoming Public Library.
Springville's community tree was lit in Butler Park Dec. 4.
A float makes its way down Broadway Street in Springville Dec. 4.
A decked out ATV, complete with the Grinch, was part of Springville's Dec. 4 parade.
The storefront for the Olin Heritage Center was decked out in a collection of festive figures.
Ellie Holmes gets a photo with Santa during the Olin Holiday Fest Dec. 4.
A horse ride around the park was available during Holiday in OJ Dec. 5.
August Ahrendsen chats with Santa during Holiday in OJ Dec. 5.
Tractor rides were available Dec. 4 to take the public around to the light displays around Olin.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd during the Parade of Lights in Anamosa Nov. 27.
A Harley-Davidson rider channeled his inner Santa during the Parade of Lights.
Luke Bixler was all smiles after Santa made an appearance in Olin.
Unity Park in Olin is decked out in festive decorations.