As they have every year, people gathered outside the Jones County Courthouse on Sept. 11 to remember the anniversary of 9/11.
“We all remember where we were and what we were doing 20 years ago today,” Becky DirksHaugsted said to those gathered on the courthouse lawn. “We are here to remember the events that took place.”
During the course of the event, a bell was rung for each event over the course of the day.
• 8:45 a.m.: American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
• 9:03 a.m.: United Airlines Flight 175 crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center.
• 9:37 a.m.: American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the west side of the Pentagon. That attack took the life of Anamosa native Army Specialist Craig Amundson.
• 9:59 a.m.: The south tower collapses.
• 10:07 a.m.: United Airlines Flight 93 crashes into a field in Somerset County, Penn.
• 10:28 a.m.: The north tower collapses.
• 5:20 p.m.: The 47 story 7 World Trade Center collapses.
• 8:30 p.m.: President George W. Bush addresses the nation.
“The events of Sept. 11 taught us all that our law enforcement, our firefighters and our emergency personnel are in an occupation that is inherently dangerous,” DirksHaugsted said. “In a small community, we live within the cloak of security and the feeling of being safe. That cloak of security is held in place by our first responders.”
The annual observance also included the Pledge of Allegiance, the laying of a wreath at the veterans memorial, a salute and the playing of “Taps.”
To commemorate the day, the Springville Fire Department held a pancake breakfast for the community, including a table set up to remember the lives lost.