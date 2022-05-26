The Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition is hosting its 4th annual “What’s Your Natural High? 5K Fun Run/Walk” on Saturday, June 4, at 8:30 a.m. at Central Park.
It is also Family Fishing Day at Central Park starting at 10 a.m. after the Run/Walk, and it is the IDNR free fishing weekend.
Run/Walk packets with t-shirt and other fun items can be picked up between 8 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to walk or run through our beautiful county park while helping to support the coalition’s efforts to reduce and prevent youth substance use.
Please register by May 26 to guarantee a t-shirt in the right size. Participants can also register the day of the event at 8 a.m. The cost for adults is $15 and for youth 17 and under is $10. All proceeds go straight to the coalition.
The 5K Fun Run/Walk hopes to highlight safe and natural highs, and this year the youth chose the theme, “Dream Big. Go Big.” The goal is to enjoy life and nature, fresh air, healthy exercise, and gather with friends and family whether camping, fishing or enjoying a walk or run. The Coalition is putting more and more emphasis on promoting mental wellness, and this event is part of that.
Please join the Jones County Coalition to create a safe and healthy community through participating in this event.
