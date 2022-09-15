Craig Amundson, an Anamosa native who was killed in one of the 9/11 attacks, has a plaque around the Jones County Freedom Rock. A member of the Anamosa Color Guard plays “Taps” in the background during the 9/11 ceremony.
A wreath was laid at the Freedom Rock in remembrance of the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Anamosa Fire Department members Mike McGreevy and Rob Edwards salute after laying a wreath at the Freedom Rock. Another photo: Page 8A
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
A sizeable crowd gathered at the Jones County Freedom Rock for the annual 9/11 ceremony. Another photo: Page 8A
Anamosa veterans’ groups held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Stone City at the site of the Jones County Freedom Rock. They paid tribute to the victims and honored the survivors of the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, on the attack’s 21st anniversary.
The ceremony featured a timeline of events the day of the terrorist attack, the laying of a wreath at the Freedom Rock by members of the Anamosa Fire Department, a moment of silence to remember victims, a gun salute, the playing of “Taps” and the reciting of the poem “Immortality” by Claire Harner.
In addition to remembering generally the events of that day and the sacrifices made by first responders on a daily basis, the ceremony also served as a way to honor and remember Craig Amundson. Amundson was raised in Anamosa, where he graduated from Anamosa High School in 1992. He was killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Amundson was 28 and worked at the Pentagon as an enlisted specialist under Lieutenant General Timothy J. Maude doing multimedia illustration.
Amundson is one of the veterans depicted on the Jones County Freedom Rock and is featured on one of the plaques surrounding the installation.
“Your presence here today sends a message, ‘We will remember,’” Dennis Mulford said. “Thank you for joining us.”
In addition to the ceremony, lunch was served prior to the ceremony.