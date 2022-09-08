Anamosa veterans’ groups will be holding their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Stone City to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.
The ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Jones County Freedom Rock Memorial Park. Local and county law enforcement partners and first responders are asked to attend as honored guests of the event.
Anamosa lost one of their own when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Craig Amundson was 28 and worked at the Pentagon as an enlisted specialist under Lieutenant General Timothy J. Maude doing multimedia illustration.
Amundson was raised in Anamosa, where he graduated from Anamosa High School in 1992. He played high school football and was active in the film/media department. In 1996, he received his bachelor of arts in film studies from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. While in the Army, he received the Military Achievement Award, given by General Ohle in 1999, and was an expert rifleman. He was also posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Award.
Amundson is one of the featured veterans painted on the Jones County Freedom Rock. The Jones County Freedom Rock is in the heart of historic Stone City. The rock was painted in August 2021 and unveiled Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. It was the 98th rock to be completed of the 100 Freedom Rocks in Iowa.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the ceremony. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs as there is no seating.