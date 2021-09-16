Twenty years ago, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the Anamosa community came together to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.
As part of Anamosa’s homecoming parade, Anamosa Police Officer Bob Collins, Anamosa Fireman Dan Hopfensperger and Anamosa EMT Eric Hansen led the parade with an American flag in remembrance of those that lost their lives. As of the Sept. 20 edition of the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, Anamosa native Army Specialist Craig Amundson, who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon, was reported among the missing.
Students from Anamosa West Middle School students wrote letters to Anamosa’s firefighters and emergency responders in the aftermath of the attack.
“We are writing these letters to you in light of the attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., because we know that if anything of that magnitude ever were to happen here, you would respond with the same courage and determination that has been shown in the search and rescue efforts in New York and Washington,” Paige Gapinski said.
Around town, businesses created signs and put out flags to honor those whose lives were lost and red white and blue ribbons were put up at businesses and around town.
On the Friday following the attacks, moments of remembrance were observed in a myriad of ways. A prayer service was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church. City of Anamosa employees gathered together to take a moment to remember those who lost their lives. At 12:30 p.m., church bells rang out, and the fire whistle blew as the community participated in a moment of silence, as requested by then President George W. Bush.
Multiple fundraising efforts were also undertaken to assist those affected. Anamosa High School Interact Club members helped donate $5,000 to Red Cross, and area banks accepted donations for the American Red Cross.