The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) will be spending the night in Anamosa on July 29, 2021. The planning for this visit has been on-going since early 2020, and we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We do, however, want to make you aware of what will be happening in the 48-hour time period surrounding their visit. Our goal is to make the riders feel welcome in our community and provide a safe and entertaining experience while they are here, while providing the least amount of inconvenience to our residents/business owners as possible. We ask for your patience and understanding during their visit.
Road closures- Main Street will be closed from Garnavillo on the west to Williams on the east, North Ford Street will be closed from the southern drive of Senior Dining on the north to just north of the Post Office on the south, Huber Street will be closed from Main Street to Cedar Street, Davis Street from Main to Cedar Street on the north, and to First on the south, Cleveland from Main to Citizens Bank driveway, and Booth Street from Main Street to the alley. All road closures will take place from 12 a.m., Thursday, July 29, until 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Parking- We encourage you to park on side streets early in the day and to obey all of the Anamosa Police Department “No Parking” signage. All vehicles in violation of no parking signs will be towed.
Golf Carts/ATVs- Many Anamosa RAGBRAI committee volunteers will be using golf carts or ATVs on the day of and day before RAGBRAI. All of these vehicles will be licensed from the City of Anamosa. If the vehicle does not have a permit, the owner will be fined.
Bike Route- The bikers will be coming down E28 into our community and leaving via Highway 64 East.
Decorating- Please decorate your window, promote your BIG stuff! Use the BIG or bike theme or a combination of the two.
Vendors- There will be vendors along Main Street including food vendors, non-food vendors, and the Des Moines Register’s Bike Shops. All food vendors will have a permit and be checked by the health department. Only permitted vendors will be allowed. If you own a business within the city limits and are planning to have a booth, you must be registered with the City of Anamosa’s RAGBRAI committee.
Information station- There will be an information station located by the big sign on Main Street and at the Strawberry Hill Campgrounds. Please direct riders there with any questions that you are unable to answer.
Beverage garden- The main beverage garden will be located on E. Main and Davis Street. The beverage garden will be open for sales from 12 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. with ticket redemption until 11:15 p.m. and final closure at 11:30 p.m. There will be 3 bands in the beverage garden that play from 2:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. It is free to get in the beverage garden. All attendees will be asked for ID and braceleted if over 21.
Entertainment- There will be a stage with local entertainment located on N. Ford Street near the bowling alley. Entertainment will start at 3 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m. This entertainment will include music and dance.
Campgrounds- The main campgrounds are located at Strawberry Hill Elementary School grounds and the Anamosa High School Grounds.
Shuttles- There are four shuttle routes that will loop each quadrant of town to bring campers downtown and to food vendors located in each area of town.
Port-a-potties- There will be several groups of port-a-potties located on Main Street. They will also be located in the beverage garden and campgrounds around town.
First aid stations- There will be two first aid stations: the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Office located at 213 E Main St, and the main campgrounds at Strawberry Hill Elementary School.
Emergency Management Center- The center will be located on North Huber Street near Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative.
Breakfast providers- It is estimated that 20% of our visitors will eat in Anamosa. Please plan on them between 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and enthusiasm about this event.
Please contact any of the following with committee specific questions:
Beverage Garden- Betty Weimer, 319-310-4604
Budget- Doug Edel, 319-481-9182
Campgrounds- Jeff Minger, 319-551-8091
Communications/Public Safety- Brenda Leonard, 462-4383 ema@co.jones.ia.us
Electrical, Sanitation, Showers- Cody Shaffer, 319-480-4617
Entertainment- LeeAnna Boone, 319-821-0070
Food & Vendors- Doug Edel, 319-481-9182 & Chuck Bildstein, 319-573-6121
Hospitality- Sharon Minger, 319-213-4404
Publicity- Dusty Embree, 319-480-5111
Law Enforcement- Jeremiah Hoyt
Medical- Shelia Frink