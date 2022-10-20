Iowa City
When the Marching Hawkeyes take the field at Kinnick Stadium, one of Anamosa’s own is a part of their numbers.
Evelyn Wethington is one of more than 260 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, as an alto saxophone player.
A member of every band imaginable during her time at Anamosa High School, Wethington’s desire to be a part of that number really coalesced late in her time in high school.
“I knew in high school that I really enjoyed marching band and I’d gone to the Hawkeye football games before and thought it looked cool and fun,” she said.
In order to make it into the band, Wethington participated in a multi-audition process over the course of the summer. After filling out an application with her intent to audition for the band, she was sent a link explaining how the audition process would go. For the first round, she was able to submit a video of her playing a piece of her own choosing. After making it through that round, she then had to perform via Zoom a piece assigned to her and complete a marching audition.
After the second audition, it was a couple weeks of waiting before knowing whether she made the cut or not. It was the not knowing that was the most nerve-wracking part.
“You didn’t know how good you had to be to get in…but I think after doing it, it really wasn’t as scary as it seemed,” Wethington said.
Prior to the first on field performance, Wethington and the rest of the band had two weeks to prepare and the onboarding process of learning the first set was a high bar.
“It was a little overwhelming at first because you’re brand new to the experience,” she said.
However, when the time for the first performance came, she was ready.
“All those worries just kind of went away because it was really awesome to walk into Kinnick,” she said, noting that walking into the stadium with 70,000 people excited to see you perform was an incredible feeling.
As a member of the marching band, she also performs in the stands during the game and pregame, the latter of which was her biggest learning curve.
“I think the pregame part was the most challenging, just because it’s high-step marching,” Wethington said. “It’s a lot more exhausting than regular marching.”
On and off the field, she’s connected well with her fellow mMarching Hawkeyes as the commitment to the band requires a lot of time practicing, something she hopes will continue as she gains more experience in the band.
“I’m looking forward to building more friendships with more people, especially in the years to come because band is such a tightknit community,” she said.
In her first year in the band, her early favorite routine has been one that celebrates the university’s transportation system, the CAMBUS.
“We had a makeshift CAMBUS come through, and people really loved that,” she said.
Wethington encouraged those that had been considering participating in marching band to give it a try. As she settles into her new band, she credits her time at Anamosa for preparing her to take that next step.
“I think that hard work and determination to do well really helped with my experience in the Hawkeye Marching Band because there’s an expectation that’s already set…that I think Anamosa helped already start,” she said.