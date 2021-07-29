Having competed at the Great Jones County Fair Poultry Show for the first-time just last summer, Anamosa senior-to-be Alex Shover didn’t allow the COVID-shortened event to slow him down from soaking up every bit of information that he possibly could.
After what Shover accomplished at the poultry event Saturday, July 24, in Monticello, it seems the Anamosa native must be an extremely quick learner, having won the senior showmanship honor in just his second year of competing.
“I learned a lot from year-one to year-two with my chickens,” said Shover, who also won a champion award in the crested class at the show.
“I know now that you have to be patient with them and have to watch them and make sure they’re good enough to show at the fair. This year, I had 46 chickens and decided to bring 10 of them to compete at the fair, and I was pretty happy with the results.”
Shover, new to the poultry game, is getting more and more comfortable with the surroundings with his ever-increasing collection of chickens.
“I really do enjoy taking care of the chickens, they can be just like pets,” he said. “Most of them are friendly and even run up to you like a dog would. It’s been fun learning what it takes to win at the fair, and I think I’m getting better at that part of the game, too.”
Shover wasn’t just entered into the poultry show at the Great Jones County Fair, he also competed in the dairy, beef, goat and swine events as well.
“I kept busy during fair week,” he said. “It’s something I look forward to. I kind of got into this late, so I’m trying to play catch-up and enjoying every moment of it.”
Shover was running back and forth between the dairy and poultry shows on Saturday, winning the senior showmanship award in dairy as well while also claiming a reserve champion honor for his brown Swiss.
Shover also excelled in the goat show receiving the champion market meat goat award while also being named the supreme champion meat goat winner.
“I’ve been having so much fun with all of this the last couple of years, my only regret is that I wish I started 4-H a lot sooner,” Shover said. “I’ve got one more year left, and I plan on making the most of it.”