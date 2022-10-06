To receive an absentee ballot by mail, a voter must submit an absentee ballot request form to the county auditor’s office. Requests must be made in writing, and the auditor’s office must receive an original copy of the request. There are multiple ways for a voter to obtain an absentee ballot request form. Voters may visit the Jones County election website or the Secretary of State website and print a form off, or voters may stop in the auditor’s office to pick up a request form, or the auditor may mail a voter a request form if the voter calls and requests one be sent to them.

A county auditor is prohibited by Iowa Code to send out absentee ballot request forms to voters automatically. However, if a voter calls to request that an absentee ballot request form be sent to them, the County Auditor may do so. There are various organizations such as political parties and candidates who are allowed to send out these request forms to voters automatically. The auditor’s office has been seeing some of these types of request forms being submitted for the Nov. 8 general election. Even if a voter receives multiple unsolicited request forms in the mail, they only need to return one of them to the Auditor’s office. If a voter does submit more than one absentee ballot request form, the auditor’s office will still only send that voter one ballot.

