On Sunday, May 1, at 6:16 a.m., Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies along with a Jones County sheriff’s deputy, Iowa State Patrol, Springville Fire Department, area ambulance and Monticello Ambulance responded to the report of a two-vehicle personal injury accident on Highway 151 and Linn-Jones Road.
Upon emergency personnel’s arrival, they discovered a black 2006 Honda Accord operated by 21-year-old Alisa Stone of SW Cedar Rapids disabled in the inside southbound lane of Highway 151. She was complaining of arm, leg and flank pain from the impact. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids by ambulance. Disabled in the outside northbound lane of Highway 151 was a dark blue 2019 Nissan Frontier operated by 66-year-old Leon Bodoh of Alvarado, Texas. He sustained a minor head injury from the collision and was transported to Jones Regional Medical Center by Monticello Ambulance.
Investigation of the accident shows that the Honda Accord was southbound on Linn-Jones Road and stopped at the intersection of Highway 151. The Honda than entered the intersection without yielding to the Nissan Frontier that was traveling southbound on Hwy 151. The Nissan struck the front driver’s side of the Accord, lost control, and went through grass median coming to rest in the northbound lane. Both vehicles had airbag deployment. A passenger that was traveling in the Accord was not injured in the accident.
The driver of the Honda, Stone, was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way before entering an intersection.