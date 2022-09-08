Accident

A two-vehicle accident resulted in one subject having to be extracted from their vehicle and airlifted to Iowa City.

 Linn County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, Sept. 5, at 8:18 p.m., Linn County Sheriff deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Jones County Sheriff deputies, Anamosa Police Department, Cedar Rapids Area Ambulance Service, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service, Anamosa Ambulance Service, Springville Fire Department and LifeGuard Air Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of Highway 151 and Linn-Jones Road, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Emergency responders arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on Linn-Jones Road when it failed to yield to a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado T-boned the Equinox and the Equinox came to rest in the cornfield north of the roadway.

Recommended for you