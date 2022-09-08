On Monday, Sept. 5, at 8:18 p.m., Linn County Sheriff deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Jones County Sheriff deputies, Anamosa Police Department, Cedar Rapids Area Ambulance Service, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service, Anamosa Ambulance Service, Springville Fire Department and LifeGuard Air Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of Highway 151 and Linn-Jones Road, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Emergency responders arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on Linn-Jones Road when it failed to yield to a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado T-boned the Equinox and the Equinox came to rest in the cornfield north of the roadway.
The driver of the Equinox was operated by Kristina Baysinger of Anamosa, who was entrapped in the vehicle. Emergency personnel extricated her and LifeGuard transported her to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Equinox was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Anamosa Ambulance Service with minor injuries. The driver of the Silverado, Stephen Schultz, and his two passengers, all from Wisconsin, were uninjured.
All occupants reported wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.