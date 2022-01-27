It was a record year for both corn and soybean yields in Iowa in 2021. Corn was up 15.8%, and soybeans were up 14.8%.
Field agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Rebecca Vittetoe said the record-setting year was the product of good timing.
“We got rains during the right time,” she said. “It was fairly dry throughout the entire growing season, but we got rain when we needed it to make the grains.”
The record-setting year came at a great time for producers in the area, particularly given the impact the derecho had on some area producers. Producers in Benton, Linn and Jones counties, particularly along the Highway 30 corridor, were hit particularly hard.
“Obviously, when you have a field that’s totally flattened, that’s going to have a big impact on a yield,” Vittetoe said.
Not that there weren’t some hurdles to overcome, with corn root worm and other diseases popping up intermittently in area crops. Certain windstorms also resulted in some flattened corn in 2021, but nothing approaching the level of 2020.
As the focus shifts to 2022, the fact that producers had some extra crops to sell becomes even more important.
“I think some of the producers were surprised with the yields we had last year, given some the challenges we had during the growing season, but I think some of them are also thankful that we did have those yields because as we look at input costs, all of them are up,” Vittetoe said.
Agronomy factors Vittetoe is keeping an eye on include managing corn root worm, the rise in fertilizer prices and tightness in the herbicide, pesticide and fungicide market.
“They’re in tight supply this year. I’ve heard from some people, they’re just not able to get some of the products that they’re used to being able to get,” she said of the latter, noting it wasn’t a concern they’d had to worry about previously.
Farmers are looking at how best to balance where money is best spent to get the best possible results with the changes in the market.
While it’s still early to know how spring weather will impact things, the wide window that was open in the fall allowed for some prep work to be done in the fall ahead of time.