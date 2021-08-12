Springville
A 2003 alumni of Springville High School returned to town at the end of July for a book signing event at the Springville Public Library to celebrate the publishing of her first novel.
Kirsten Usé said her love of writing has always been there, with writing really starting for fun when she was a high schooler in a creative writing class and continued to write throughout as more of an expressive outlet rather than a creative one.
Her writing slacked until about five years ago, when she started getting involved in writing short stories after joining a company that encouraged her to find her purpose. From there, she began working on her craft with the goal of eventually getting something published for the public to read. Learning a new type of writing took some time, but with her research and feedback, she was able to improve her writing.
“I found a website where you could submit short stories monthly and get some feedback, and that’s what I relied on more as I got into the creative aspect of [writing],” Usé said. “I learned how it was structured a bit differently than free writing.”
Through the Facebook group, Usé was able to get a handful of her short stories published in two collections, “Person(s) of Interest” and “Behind Closed Doors.” Every other month, there would be contests where people could submit stories, and members of the group would vote on their favorites to be included in the collections. Five total stories were selected as a part of contests run on the page.
“It was so rewarding to get that feedback from people, most of whom had been writing longer than I have,” she said.
Having published some short stories, Usé turned her eyes to the idea of writing something a little more long-term. Like when she started writing short stories, getting used to the different structure of novel writing was something that took some time. When she would write short stories, she found she would often include too many details that would have to be trimmed down. Now, she found herself in the opposite predicament, needing to add in additional details to round out the story.
All told, it took Usé a year to write her debut novel, “What We Hope For,” and another year to edit it in her free time.
According to Usé’s website, in the novel “Brila Landry lost a part of herself the night her sister died. As a way of honoring her sister, she sets out to find purpose and real happiness in her life. When the number 11 begins to appear all around her, Brila is convinced it’s meant to guide her toward her goal. Just as she thinks she’s on the right path, doubt from those around her starts to creep in. Should she trust her gut, this number, or her loved ones? Choosing the wrong one just might lead her further from everything she hopes to find.”
The idea for the novel came from her own personal experience. The number 11 popping up everywhere was something she said she began noticing as she got back into writing.
Through another online avenue, Usé was able to find a publisher. She started submitting queries to publisher, but it was through a Twitter “pitmad” contest that her story caught the eye of a publisher and earned her a contract. However, nine days before the book was set to publish, the company shut its doors.
Instead of going through the process again, she decided to figure out how to self-publish and dug into researching how she could use Amazon’s KDP system to self-publish.
“It was certainly stressful and a bit upsetting to know that I was that close and it wasn’t going to happen the way I’d pictured it,” she said, but she was also proud that she was able to get the book out on her own close to the intended publication date.
Having gotten the book out, Usé, now a Louisiana resident, said she was looking forward to her July 29 event in Springville.
“I’m very excited to be back,” she said, noting she tries to return annually to visit family and friends. “To be able to come to the library and share it with the broader Springville audience is something I’m very excited about.
Her first novel is a standalone and having completed that, she said she already has ideas for her next book and is in the early stages of outlining a follow up.