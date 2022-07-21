Monticello
In the midst of the Great Jones County Fair’s Cowgirl Queen competition, the first trio of Jones County Beef Ambassadors were named.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 1:26 am
The inaugural class of ambassadors included Davin Wickman, Lydia Recker and Reagan Schneiter, all of Monticello. The first class of ambassadors were honored, not only to be chosen, but to be able to influence what the program will be.
“It’s good to be part of something that I know is really going to change, not only where the program is going, but knowing that we help start it and be a big part of going forward with this,” Wickman said.
Recker and Schneiter added that they are looking forward to seeing how they can grow over the coming year.
The program was started up in April as the Jones County Beef Producers were looking for a way to get beef advocates back, but in a way that was more inclusive than a royalty program. After 11 potential nominees were selected, 10 of whom competed for the title, the group went on a trip to a local farm in May and participated in interviews last June, prior to the July 18 announcement.
“Getting to know everyone,” Schneiter said was her favorite part of the process. “A lot of the candidates I didn’t know before and it was good to make new friends and learn more about beef.”
“It was a really fun group to be a part of,” Recker added. “It was also fun to get to do hands-on stuff outside of your own farming operation.”
Jones County Beef Producers President Lydia Grant and ambassador coordinator Devin Cress said that throughout the process, the candidates have already given feedback to help improve the program. That included reaching out to the Iowa Cattlemen Foundation to start a youth beef team in the county that will be led by the ambassadors.
As they look forward to serving their terms, the newly minted ambassadors are looking forward to connecting with people in their community and beyond, gaining more knowledge about the beef industry and make a positive impact.
“We got a sneak peak of what we’re going to do as ambassadors,” Wickman said. “Now I’m really excited to see…how we’re going to expand the program for next year’s candidates.”
During the course of the year, the ambassadors will be responsible for taking a leading role in helping to promote the county’s beef industry.
