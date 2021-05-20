Anamosa
For the past 14 months, Emergency Medical Services have been in the spotlight.
Director for the Anamosa Ambulance Service, Sheila Frink, has been in her position for the last 25 years, serving as a volunteer on the service for a couple of years before that. Over the past 14 months, the service has been faced with new challenges and pressures.
“I would say the biggest hurdle for us was keeping up with the personal protection,” she said.
Especially early on, there was a lot of information coming out that could change rapidly, even several times a day. In order to keep staff safe, Frink had to ensure they were following proper protocols. Though they were more used to the term “personal protective equipment” than the rest of the country, the pandemic turned that up. With the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask has been added to that minimum, with a suspected COVID-positive patient also adding an N95 respirator mask, face shield, eye protection and gowns to the mix.
Critically ill raspatory patients added another wrinkle if they were intubated or on BiPAP or CPAP machines.
“We had to work with raspatory therapy to make a device that was all-enclosed,” Frink said.
It changed calls, too. Frink said calls have been on a rising trajectory since she joined, but this was different. Calls themselves went down briefly, but the severity increased.
“We weren’t getting as many calls, but people were waiting until they were much sicker to call us,” she said.
That was not the case in the fall, particularly when the outbreak occurred at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. If it was suspected an inmate needed to be hospitalized, they had to be transfers to the University of Iowa, which meant a lot of miles and time where a vehicle was unavailable. That was probably the most taxing point of the year for the service, but they were able to get back up from surrounding communities like Monticello and the Lisbon-Mount Vernon service.
Over the years, call volume has increased. A typical year sees 1,450 to 1,500 calls. In 2008, that number was around 1,100. Since Frink joined the service, it has transferred from a volunteer to professional one. As one of the smaller professional services, Anamosa’s services occupy a middle ground with a 24-person crew, though there are a couple openings at Unitypoint.org/Anamosa.
“It’s very competitive,” Frink said when it comes to staffing the service.
However, being a part of the hospital allows the EMS team to be working with doctors in the emergency room and building a rapport with the rest of the staff when not out on calls.
“I think it creates a better provider,” Frink said. “There’s a trust, comradery built between our physicians.”
For both professional services, as well as smaller volunteer services, finances can be tricky. For as much as emergency medical services have been lumped in as “essential,” the state code does not treat them as such.
“We don’t get government funding,” she said. “Technically, we’re not essential.”
Though legislation has been put forward that would allow counties to levy funds for EMS, nothing has made it into law as of yet.
“Every year, it’s been the closest we’ve ever come,” Frink said
Having that additional funding would make equipment purchases easier. Whenever Anamosa’s service has needed to fundraise for equipment, like the ambulance they hope to purchase next year, the community has come through. Frink pointed specifically to a new automated lift system to load cots in and out of the ambulances. With the replacement of a vehicle on the line, any new funding would help. Frink also pointed to CEO Eric Briesemeister as being a major advocate when it comes to trying to get EMS viewed the same way as police or fire.
When the talk turned to finances, Frink marveled at how the smaller services made ends meet through fundraising to be able to get the necessary equipment. Frink is hopeful that next year will be the year the legislation passes to give stability to services across the state.