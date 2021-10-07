Anamosa academic awards Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SophomoreHonors (3.5-3.8)Jalyn ChristensenJorja CulverTaylor DeLanceyAllie GeltzDonovan GriffithKryn KillerbyGrace KjormoeCarter KuehlSavanna VenengaEaston WheelerHigh honors (3.81+)Chloe BreitbachIke Claussen-TubbsSavannah FailleKaylee FairbanksRiver FarringtonMadelaine FischerSkylar HollettTiffany KlattTina LinMolly RogersKate SanderKennedy WardMadison WardGrayson WeersNicole WehringPaige WehringEmma WhitsonJuniorsHonors (3.5-3.8)Devin BrophyMarissa ClarkLucy HawkinsSean HollettShea KeisterJacob LoehrJaci LoughranCanoe MaherAllyssa PowerNick RaineLily WilmothSummer WinekaufHigh honors (3.81+)Leah BrownAphton FarringtonHannah GreifChelsea HollandCaleb LoehrGio LopezEmily MeyerKale NebergallRuby RobertsonAva ScrantonCole SiglerMargaret WagnerEmily WattersAlly-Anna WheelerRylee WickhamJenna WoodsMegan ZasadnySeniorsHonors (3.5-3.8)Rory CarpenterJenna Eidel-MatulaLilith FischerJared NelsonMadeline NemmersMara SimsBecca SmithSidney ToycenBrianna WildSam WiltHigh honors (3.81+)Payton BoeckenstedtKinzey BottlemanEvelyn BreitbachMadeline BroghammerClaire BrownKyra ChristensenAva Claussen-TubbsKala DietikerKole DietikerGage EngelbartGrahm HumpalEli LehrmanNicole PowerAnna RowleyCatriona SchmadekeCecilia VenengaTristan WeersEvelyn Wethington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentSpringville football: Saving the best for lastShelter unveils phase one of dog parkJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Founder of Every Student, Any School seeks board seatMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedMidland football: Staying business as usualCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board elections Images Videos More Announcements Birth Oct 7, 2021 Lainey Catherine Volk Anniversary Jul 29, 2021 Anniversary Jul 15, 2021 Ryleigh Kay Bader Jun 4, 2020 Norton’s 65th anniversary Apr 23, 2020 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms