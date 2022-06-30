Anamosa
Anamosa author Gary L. Holzinger had the community room of the Anamosa library packed for his presentation on a short-lived local railroad.
Holzinger, a railroad historian, was presenting on his new book, “Chicago, Anamosa & Northern Railway: The Wapsie Valley Route.” The CAN, as it was known, operated from 1904 to 1915 and disappeared in 1917 when a Kansas City junk merchant dismantled and shipped it to Europe to aid the allies in World War I.
During the presentation, Holzinger focused on a DVD which takes viewers along the Google Earth route that the railroad took, photos of the railroad and its workers, and highlighting some of the stops that were created along the route and disappeared through time, including the old Anderson Mill on Buffalo River—one of six times the railroad crossed the river.
That stop, in particular, got a little extra attention during the presentation.
“When they built the trestle, somehow, they damaged the dam,” Holzinger said, noting they had to pay for the damages.
The bridge itself only lasted seven years, before being washed away in an ice dam.
The route actually ran through land what is now owned by the Anamosa State Penitentiary before paralleling what is now Buffalo Road, though it never reached its planned expansion out to Independence and Waterloo. In all, there are 40 locations included in the book for people to go look at.
Where the railroad excelled and was able to thrive during their short ownership was how it was marketed and how it sold excursions along the routes to all the stops along the way. In 1909, the railroad was successful in attracting 18,000 passengers. One notable passenger who had a pass was “Buffalo Bill.” Holzinger was gifted a pass from 1905 with his name on it, though he hadn’t been able to find any information on it
The book was published by the Quasqueton Area Historical Society, the largest repository of information about and photographs of the CAN. Society treasurer Deb Crawford assisted in an 18 month-long research project in newspaper archives to accumulate more than 1,200 historic references to the long-gone railroad. During the course of the research, they discovered the long-held belief over why the railroad failed wasn’t necessarily accurate.
Earlier research had placed the blame on the proliferation of automobile or World War I. However, another factor played a much larger role than initially known.
“There was a prominent Dubuque family that initially financed it, and what we discovered is that there were some things that were happening behind the scenes that were not reported…and the more we looked into it, my opinion is the financial aspect played more of an importance than the automobile or World War I,” Holzinger said.
The author said there were lots of people who wrote about the railroad and its history over the years, but they only had a “partial picture,” whereas he had the advantage of being able to use electronic archives.
Another presentation will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Jones County Historical Society’s Edinburgh Museum. The pioneer village at Edinburgh houses one of the old freight houses.
Books may be purchased for $25 at the Quasqueton or Coggon Historical Societies after June 5 or by mail for an additional $10 mailing fee. Please contact Quasqueton Area Historical Society at 319-318-2007 or email at qhistorical@yahoo.com for more information.