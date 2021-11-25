At their Nov. 15 meeting, the Anamosa School Board was given an update on where the district’s budget was at around halfway through the year.
Business manager Linda Von Behren said that open enrollments had an increasing impact on the district’s budget.
Superintendent Larry Hunt went over the numbers earlier in the meeting and explained that the district was down actual students of 16.92, and the total number of students served was down 21.42. The way students are weighted accounts for the partial number in students. Hunt said he thought students would be up a little bit due to the fact that enrollment across the state was down 6,000 students the previous year. The regional Area Education Agency was down the previous year around 1,100 students and that downward trend continued this year as well.
“We’re not in this by ourselves by any means,” Hunt said.
The amount being paid out to other districts was estimated to be $1,437,125, an increase of $382,302 or 36.2% the last four years.
For the general fund overall, the district is estimated to have revenues outpace expenditures by $361,841. That includes $218,547 in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds for COVID-19 and a cash reserve levy of $921,246.
The new money the district received with an increase of state supplemental aid of 2.24% resulted in $139,510 funds. The district also had a savings in non-categorical staff of approximately $27,000. Salary/benefit increases cost the district more than $227,000, and salary makes up 73% of expenses, though that percentage can be misleading.
“That’s low compared to what other districts pay out, but if you take out that open enrollment out, that number jumps to about 80%,” Hunt said.
Von Behren added that looking at percentage of budget going to salaries was dangerous as a basis for making assumptions about certain costs and that multiple numbers needed to be used.