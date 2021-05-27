Anamosa
Though no parade is scheduled for the 2021 Memorial Day observances in Anamosa, the traditional ceremony is planned for Riverside Cemetery.
The ceremony will be held at the Riverside Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. The ceremony will include a recitation of “In Flanders Fields,” a wreath placed in honor of fallen veterans and a three-volley salute, followed by the playing of “Taps,” a flag folding ceremony and the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” by Steve Wendl.
Following the conclusion of the ceremony, across the street from the cemetery, in the Elm Street pavilion, a cookout will be held to raise funds for the Jones County Freedom Rock from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The grill out will give customers a choice of hamburgers or hot dogs with chips and a drink.
Jones County’s Freedom Rock will be worked on Aug. 6 through 25.
Located in Stone City, the rock and land has been donated by Weber Stone. Each Freedom Rock is unique to its area. Ray Michael “Bubba” Sorensen II started the Freedom Rock project in 1999, when he painted a thank you to veterans on a rock in Menlo, Iowa.
The Freedom Rock Tour aims to boost tourism and spread the message of thanking veterans while providing a Freedom Rock for all 99 counties in the state of Iowa.